“We will succeed” in the fight against the coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II made a historic television address Sunday – invoke the war spirit of his country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m talking to you about what I know to be an increasingly difficult time,” said the 93-year-old British monarch only the fifth time she addressed her subjects outside of her annual Christmas speech.

“A moment of disruption in the life of our country. A disruption that has caused grief to some, financial hardship to many and huge changes in the daily lives of all of us. “

The queen, dressed in green, made a direct comparison to her wartime address in 1940 when the comforting prayers of Princess Elizabeth devastated at the start of World War II.

“It reminds me of the broadcast I did in 1940 with the help of my sister,” she said, with a black and white photo showing her at the time with sister Princess Margaret. .

“As children, we have spoken here to Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes and returned for their own safety.

“Today, again, many will feel a painful feeling of separation from their loved ones,” she said of the strict prohibitions applied in the UK.

“But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

She argued that, just like a war, her nation must “remain united and resolute, so we will overcome it.”

“I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how they have responded to this challenge,” she said of the fight against contagion.

“And those who will succeed us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as the others.

“That the attributes of self-discipline, quiet determination and good humor, and the feeling of others, still characterize this country,” she said in the speech released at 3 p.m. New York time.

“Pride of who we are is not part of our past. It defines our present and our future. “

She stressed that the war on the pandemic was “different” in that it was not the one facing the United Kingdom alone.

“This time, we join all the nations of the world in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to each of us, ”she insisted.

She said that “although self-isolation can be difficult”, it also presents “an opportunity to slow down, pause and think in prayer or meditation”.

The Queen made another nod to the war by referring to one of her most famous songs, “We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn.

“We should be reassured that even if we have more to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we’ll see each other again.

“But for now, I send you my thanks and best wishes,” she said.

In addition to thanking health care workers and those “who continue to lose interest in their daily tasks outside the home to support us all”, she also thanked those “who stay at home, helping to protect the most vulnerable and saving many people. families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. “

A government source told the London Times that the ministers hoped that the queen’s words would be their “asset” in persuading hesitant citizens to comply with government directives.

Sunday’s speech was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle, where the monarch lives with her husband, Prince Philip, 98.

Only one cameraman – wearing protective equipment – was allowed to film with him in the White Drawing Room, chosen because it is large enough to allow them to stay away. The rest of the crew stayed in an adjoining room, listening to speakers.

Her own son, the 71-year-old British heir to the throne, prince charles, is one of 48,406 cases confirmed in the UK on Sunday, with nearly 5,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Queen generally broadcasts to the nation only with her annual Christmas television message.

The last time she broke that tradition was in 2012 after the celebrations to mark her 60th birthday as queen. This happened a decade after the previous broadcast, which followed the death of her mother, the Queen Mother, in 2002, when she thanked the British for their condolences.

She also spoke at the start of the 1991 Gulf War, and most famous, delivered a grim live broadcast after the death of her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997 amid a national outpouring of grief and criticism of the royal family’s response.

With post wires