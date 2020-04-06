Washington returns hundreds of federal fans for use in New York

OLYMPIA, Washington – Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday that the state would return more than 400 of the 500 fans it has received from the federal government so they can travel to New York and others States hardest hit by coronavirus.

The Democratic Governor said on Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have resulted in slower rates of infection and death in Washington.

Washington state has 7,666 confirmed virus cases and 322 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

Washington received 500 fans of the national strategic stock last month.

“I have said several times in the past few weeks: we are in the same boat,” said Inslee. “This should guide all of our actions at the individual and state level in the coming days and weeks.”

Retired Vice-Admiral Raquel Bono, Director of Response Management for the State’s COVID-19 Health System, said that the mitigation efforts put in place by Inslee have resulted in fewer infections in communities .

“Our current status allows us to help those who have a more immediate need,” said Bono.

Officials said the ventilators are not powerful enough to treat coronavirus patients, but they can be used for other patients to release more powerful ventilators.

Officials said residents must continue to stay at home, wash their hands and maintain social distance to ensure Washington succeeds in fighting the virus.

“We are particularly concerned that the physical distance outside of Puget Sound must improve to support our gains as more and more cases are diagnosed across the state,” said Inslee.

The coronavirus is mainly spread by coughing and sneezing. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.