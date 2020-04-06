Washington Redskins’ first black player Bobby Mitchell dies at

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Mitchell was a seventh round pick in the 1958 NFL draft the University of Illinois according to NFL website . He played 11 seasons in the NFL as a Cleveland Browns halfback and Washington Redskins wide receiver.

“The game has lost a true legend today,” said David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a true gentleman to everyone he worked with or competed with.”

Mitchell played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 1958 to 1961 where, in 1959, he set the Browns record for the longest running game with a 90-yard run. This record was only broken in 2018 when Nick Chubbs ran 92 meters, according to the Browns website Mitchell was traded to the Redskins in 1962, where he became the team’s first African American player, according to the Redskins site . He played with the Redskins until his retirement in 1969, after which he worked with the team for over 30 years as assistant general manager for the Redskins’ three Super Bowl wins. Mitchell retired in 2002. “His passion for football is unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in the history of the franchise, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever seen. “Have never known. It was a real class act and we will be greatly missed,” said Redskins owner Dan Snyder. While being a great athlete on the field, Mitchell was an off-the-field civil rights activist. He was one of the many star African-American athletes photographed with Muhammad Ali in 1967 at the Cleveland Summit, where Mitchell and others – including NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Browns legend Jim Brown – united and supported Ali’s decision not to join the American army in Vietnam. “Bobby Mitchell will be absolutely remembered for his playing on the field. But he should also be celebrated for his dedicated activism off the field to pave the way for future generations,” said the Redskins in a tweet. Mitchell was also a civil rights activist who has worked with organizations such as the NAACP, UNCF and the National Urban League, said the Redskins website. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983, according to the HOF website.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/VJ6DqFwCcTs/index.html