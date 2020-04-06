War president Trump should learn from

To stabilize the ship, the president should turn to his predecessors and apply the lessons of leadership in American history. Surely there is no better source of wisdom than former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who oversaw the mobilization of the United States during the Second World War.

In 1940 President Roosevelt was publicly determined to stay out of the raging war in Europe and Asia, even though he understood the growing danger of Adolf Hitler and knew that America would likely be drawn into combat. He also knew that the United States was unfortunately not prepared. Its army was pitifully inadequate – with only about 180,000 soldiers, it was smaller than that of Portugal – and the United States simply did not have the manufacturing capacity to arm itself, let alone other friendly nations.

Even so, FDR believed that the United States simply could not wait; he could hope for the best but had to prepare for the worst. This is why he declared that America would become “an arsenal of democracy” and promised to help supply military supplies to the United Kingdom in the fight against Nazi Germany. The FDR has publicly set itself the goal of manufacturing 50,000 planes per year – although the US military produced fewer than 6,000 in 1939. Experts laughed at him, but the FDR believed the United States could do almost anything when they pulled themselves together.

Roosevelt turned to the American private sector and found others to lead the charge with it. William Knudsen, the president of General Motors at the time, was well versed in mass production and turned his expertise to the manufacture of armaments. Soon, with the blessing of FDR, Knudsen went into other businesses and started attracting those who wanted to work with the government. It didn’t take long for more than 900 companies to join the war effort.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/y1DhGCkO568/index.html