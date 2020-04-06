War president Trump should learn from

To stabilize the ship, the president should turn to his predecessors and apply the lessons of leadership in American history. Surely there is no better source of wisdom than former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who oversaw the mobilization of the United States during the Second World War.

In 1940 President Roosevelt was publicly determined to stay out of the raging war in Europe and Asia, even though he understood the growing danger of Adolf Hitler and knew that America would likely be drawn into combat. He also knew that the United States was unfortunately not prepared. Its army was pitifully inadequate – with only about 180,000 soldiers, it was smaller than that of Portugal – and the United States simply did not have the manufacturing capacity to arm itself, let alone other friendly nations.

Even so, FDR believed that the United States simply could not wait; he could hope for the best but had to prepare for the worst. This is why he declared that America would become “an arsenal of democracy” and promised to help supply military supplies to the United Kingdom in the fight against Nazi Germany. The FDR has publicly set itself the goal of manufacturing 50,000 planes per year – although the US military produced fewer than 6,000 in 1939. Experts laughed at him, but the FDR believed the United States could do almost anything when they pulled themselves together.

Roosevelt turned to the American private sector and found others to lead the charge with it. William Knudsen, the president of General Motors at the time, was well versed in mass production and turned his expertise to the manufacture of armaments. Soon, with the blessing of FDR, Knudsen went into other businesses and started attracting those who wanted to work with the government. It didn’t take long for more than 900 companies to join the war effort.

Then Ferdinand Eberstadt, a former investment banker . Eberstadt proposed a typically American approach to manage the creation of the machines. The government would control the distribution of three key resources: steel, copper and aluminum. This centralization has prevented private competition from raising prices. It allowed the government to prioritize what was most needed at a given time, while allowing the private sector to oversee production. Meanwhile, citizens everywhere were mobilized. Women have been brought into the workforce in unprecedented numbers – giving rise to Rosie the Riveter – and any man who wore no uniform was also put to work (although discrimination against African Americans remained). Unemployment has fallen from above 17% in 1939 to 1.2% in 1944. The results of this mobilization were astounding: throughout the war, the country produced 12,000 warships, 41 billion cartridges, 17 million firearms, 86,000 tanks and 2 million military trucks. Most impressive, the country made 300,000 planes, which means it has exceeded Roosevelt’s lofty goal. In fact, Ford Motor Company has built a legendary reputation at its Willow Run plant, where, according to PBS, a long-range B-24 Liberator bomber made up of more than 1.5 million parts r removed from the production line every hour at the end of the war. This story is replete with important lessons for our leaders in Washington today. It is above all a source of hope: the Americans of yesterday and today can mobilize to meet the country’s greatest challenges. This confidence is crucial right now. But the fight against the coronavirus cannot be won without central coordination and partnership. The FDR knew that the federal government had to lead the effort, and it called on experts like Knudsen and Eberstadt to secure the resources needed to efficiently accelerate the production of military equipment. When it comes to ensuring that we have enough medical equipment to fight the pandemic, President Trump has often sat on his hands, leaving a trail of confusion and uncertainty. He ordered governors to get their own supplies, and a desperate rush for fans and protective gear unnecessarily increased costs as states compete . Having someone like Eberstad who could help ensure the prioritization and distribution of key resources would probably have helped. Likewise, the FDR has recognized the importance of close working partnerships with national leaders, both within government and in the private sector. He had a murderous relationship with corporate titans earlier in his presidency, but he put that aside to work closely with them in mobilizing the war. President Trump may well remember this in his next phone calls to governments. Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, Jay Inslee and Gretchen Whitmer. It should also quickly establish new powerful advisory boards to deal with the growing economic crisis. Finally, FDR was a dedicated partner for working with other democratic leaders around the world. It can be said that without the strong link between Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the Second World War could have led to the collapse of several democracies. This contrasts with the attitude of the United States towards our allies during the pandemic. We have imposed sudden travel restrictions on European visitors without any consultatio n with the European Union, causing appalling jams. Our government has tried to get a German company to move its research wing to the United States and to develop a coronavirus vaccine exclusively for the United States. The G-7 was unable to issue a joint statement on the pandemic because our Secretary of State insisted it be called the “Wuhan virus”. Franklin Roosevelt was a master of crisis leadership. It would be reassuring to the world if the United States now accepted him as a model.

