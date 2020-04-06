US stock futures go up and oil goes down after OPEC meeting postponed

Dow ((UNDUE) futures gained 550 points, or about 2.6%. S&P 500 ((SPX) futures contracts increased 2.7% and Nasdaq ((COMP) futures contracts increased by about 3.5%.
Japan Nikkei 225 ((N225) 2.1% increase. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 2.3%. South Korea Kospi ((KOSPI) and from Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ((HSI) 1.9% and 0.3% respectively. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.
American crude oil fell 11% to $ 25.28 a barrel. Prices were down 6.3% to trade around $ 26.55 a barrel. Brent crude – the global benchmark – fell more than 4% to $ 32.61 a barrel.
Oil decline comes after OPEC and Russia Saturday postponed a meeting to discuss supply cuts and the end of a price war that has pushed oil prices to their lowest level in decades. The meeting was scheduled for Monday, but is now scheduled for Thursday, an OPEC source told CNN.
The meeting follows a suggestion by US President Donald Trump that massive production cuts may be underway, and calls on Saudi Arabia to make an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since the start of March, when the OPEC + oil alliance cracked, flooding the oil market with cheap oil, as demand crated due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Crude oil fell to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks.
The American stock market at large ended last week down after a worse than expected employment report for March. The American economy lost 701,000 jobs during the month – the worst report since 2009 and the first time in a decade, the economy has lost more jobs than it has gained.
– Laura He in Hong Kong contributed to this report.
