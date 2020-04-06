US stock futures go up and oil goes down after OPEC meeting postponed

Dow UNDUE (( S&P 500 SPX (( Nasdaq COMP (( futures gained 550 points, or about 2.6%.futures contracts increased 2.7% andfutures contracts increased by about 3.5%.

Nikkei 225 N225 (( Kospi KOSPI (( Hang Seng Index HSI (( Japan2.1% increase. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 2.3%. South Koreaand from Hong Kong1.9% and 0.3% respectively. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.

American crude oil fell 11% to $ 25.28 a barrel. Prices were down 6.3% to trade around $ 26.55 a barrel. Brent crude – the global benchmark – fell more than 4% to $ 32.61 a barrel.

Oil decline comes after OPEC and Russia Saturday postponed a meeting to discuss supply cuts and the end of a price war that has pushed oil prices to their lowest level in decades. The meeting was scheduled for Monday, but is now scheduled for Thursday, an OPEC source told CNN.