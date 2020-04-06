US coronavirus peak predicts more than 3,000 deaths in one day

The peak of the coronavirus pandemic is probably still 10 days away in the United States – when an alarming 3,130 Americans are expected to die in one day, according to new scientific data.

Graphs created by the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics describe expected deaths for each state, as well as warnings about potential shortages of needed hospital beds.

The models support Governor Andrew Cuomo’s suggestion that the pandemic is near its peak in New York – predicting that it will peak on Thursday.

But if that’s true, it will be a terrifying peak for the Empire State – with 878 deaths expected that day.

Demand for medical supplies will peak on Wednesday, the day before the death toll peaks – the state is short of nearly 12,500 hospital beds, including nearly 6,000 in intensive care units, the models predict.

New Jersey follows the national timeline, with its peak expected to be in 10 days, with 584 COVID-19 deaths expected on April 16. The Garden State will also have a huge shortage of beds, missing more than 16,800, with more than 4,500, according to the data.

Nationally, the peak is expected to reach a week from Thursday, with 3,130 that day – bringing the projected total death toll to 81,766 by August 4. The United States could miss a total of more than 36,500 hospital beds, more than 16,300 in ICU during the peak, they predict.

The projections, which are updated daily, assume that there is “total social distancing until May 2020”, they warn, with the assumption that the unlocked areas will soon implement measures .

“If social removal measures are relaxed or not implemented, the United States will experience more deaths,” said institute director Dr. Christopher Murray.

In addition, “the peak in mortality will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater and the economic costs will continue to rise,” he warned.

Models change daily, with additional data on deaths and infections making them more and more accurate, said Murray.

“These screenings are vital for health planners, policy makers and anyone else involved in the care of those affected and infected with the coronavirus,” he said.

With post wires