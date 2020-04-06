Understanding the inevitable contractual disorder of Noah Syndergaard

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Mets.

With Noah [Syndergaard] over the whole of 2020 and probably at least half of 2021 and probably due to receiving $ 8-9 million in arbitration, the Mets would consider offering him a $ 50 million contract over four years, and s he refuses, would he release him at the end of 2020? – Mike

Tommy John’s surgery at Syndergaard – who will likely keep him at least until June 2021 – leaves the Mets in a tight spot, but offering an extension of contract to a rehabilitation thrower before throwing another pitch carries significant risk. If Syndergaard can return and launch at a respectable level even for half a season, the contract it receives in its final year of eligibility for arbitration will not appear to be money spent on the Mets. And if the team is removed from the playoffs by the trade deadline of 2021, Syndergaard will become a trade chip. Mere release of Syndergaard would be the worst option, unless you had some sort of indication that it would cost him all next season to rehabilitate him.

Would it be worth having a really short season (40 to 80 games) just to have an activity to do in 2021? – @JonCorda

I don’t think you can rule out the possibility of an extremely shortened season – even a season that potentially starts on September 1 and ends in November before you start the playoffs – at this point. It would be less than ideal, but if players and owners see an opportunity for money (and post-season television revenue is key), they are likely to explore it. From an industry perspective, spending an entire year without games would be an astounding blow. From the player’s point of view, any type of organized baseball activity would be welcome to ease the transition to next season.

An update on injured Mets players – Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie? – @ EDSdt1234

The Mets did not provide specific information about any of their injured players, with the exception of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who recently said that the team “develops personalized programs based on their constantly evolving available resources ” Conforto faces an oblique tension that had left him doubtful for the opening day, but it was generally not an injury that would have put him aside in the depths of the season. Cespedes was following live stick training and outdoor field balls at the end of spring training, but still had to show that he could do the basics after returning from double heel surgery and multiple fractures ankle. Lowrie wore a large leg furthest from the game.

Do you want to take Seth Lugo out of the lifter enclosure and spin it? – @JDRusso 2011

Such a decision could be a necessity next season, given the potential number of vacancies in the rotation (Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz are the only healthy starting pitchers signed for 2021). But if this season is played, it is probably advantageous for the Mets to keep Lugo in the bullpen, at least until they can determine if Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia will bounce back from the disappointing performances of the last year. If healthy, a rotation that includes deGrom, Matz, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha should keep the Mets competitive. Another major rotational injury could force Lugo to play a starting role, regardless of the state of the enclosure.

How is the sale of the team? – @mohrorless

There is no indication that anything is close, and with the struggling economy and uncertainty surrounding all sports leagues, it would be somewhat surprising that a sale is closed this year. More likely, owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz will want to increase the value of the franchise and try to wait for it to return to normal.

Is there a reason the Mets have RK for Ralph Kiner on the outside wall, but no BM for Bob Murphy? – Rick Neale

Both were legendary broadcasters in franchise history, but Kiner was certainly the biggest celebrity given his playing career at the Hall of Fame and his iconic post-game show, “Kiner’s Korner”, broadcast on Channel 9 in New York.

But Murphy is a Frick Prize winner on the Hall of Fame broadcaster’s wing, so he probably deserves to be mentioned alongside Kiner. Eventually, the Mets will have to make room for Gary Cohen and Howie Rose (and maybe Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling), so there could be people. Hernandez number 17 – a testament to his playing and television career – should probably be removed sooner rather than later.