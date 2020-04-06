UFC 249 could actually happen

The risk of coronavirus hasn’t deterred Dana White, and because of that, we could have a live sporting event in less than two weeks.

The president of the UFC has remained firm in his desire to put UFC 249 on April 18 despite the fact that the coronavirus is stopping the world of sport, and that could materialize. ESPN Reports The UFC is about to finalize a west coast site for the event.

The promotion of MMA, according to the report, explored the possibility of holding the event on tribal lands in order to circumvent the regulations of the state sports commission. The UFC postponed several other events that were to take place before UFC 249.

UFC 249 was originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center, but the ban on mass gatherings and orders to stay at home across the country has left the UFC unclear. The card was originally titled by a title fight Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson, but Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia and unable to travel.

Justin Gaethje would have been tabbed to fight Ferguson instead, although the fight is unofficial.

“It doesn’t matter who we have. We’ll try to make it work,” Ferguson told ESPN recently. “At least some people in the world have some hope. The guys who really do it are the doctors and the nurses and the people who take care of everyone. If we can do our part to try to make things happen, I agree with that. “