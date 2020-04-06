Tybee Island to Fight “Reckless Mandate” of Governor of Georgia to Reopen State Beaches

But in an effort to curb the coronavirus, the city council voted to close the beaches March 20. The city goes so far as to install barricades and signs to keep swimmers away.
The city’s good intentions were overturned on Thursday when Governor Brian P. Kemp released Statewide Executive Shelter Decree which replaces all local coronavirus prescriptions – and has also opened state beaches.

The governor put Tybee Island back into the beach business – whether the city likes it or not.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions responded on Saturday, issue a statement saying that she and the city council don’t want the beaches to reopen now.

“While the Pentagon ordered 100,000 body bags to store the corpses of Americans killed by the coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp dictated that the beaches of Georgia should reopen, and said that any decision maker who would refuse to follow those orders would” would face prison terms and / or fines “. Read the session statement.

“Tybee City Council and I are devastated by these sudden directives and do not support its decisions. The health of our residents, staff and visitors is at risk and we will seek legal avenues to rescind its reckless mandate. “

Kemp tweets beach photos

Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to a request from CNN for comments on the Sessions statement.

However, Kemp today posted photos of Georgia’s beaches and lakes on its official Twitter account, stating: “Photos of Tybee Island – @GaDNRLE and @ga_dps are no problem as they are patrolling the beach and surrounding areas “Beach goers are mostly locals and comply with orders of social distancing. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

After Kemp issued its shelter order on the spot, the State Department of Natural Resources placed limits on bathers, claiming that they must distance themselves from society and that they cannot bring chairs, umbrellas or tents at the beach, at least until April 13.

“We are in a very precarious situation”

In a video posted on Facebook, Sessions asked people to voluntarily stay away from the beaches of Tybee Island.

She said Kemp’s decision had caught Tybee off guard and that the city had not had time to dismantle the beach barricades or open the parking lots.

The city does not have the staff to impose social distance on the beach, she said, encouraging locals to shoot videos if they see people too close to each other on the beach.

“We are in a very precarious situation,” she said in the video.

Tybee Island is located near Savannah and has a resident population of approximately 3,000 people.

Kemp has already been criticized for issuing his executive order so late in the game.

He explained that he and state officials were “find out that this virus is now spreading before people see any signs”, despite the publicly available results that have been circulating for weeks on these risks.

