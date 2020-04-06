Two Walmart workers die from coronavirus

“We are heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two partners in our Evergreen Park store, and we cry with their families,” the company said in a statement.
Walmart, in its statement, did not provide the names, age or hours of work for workers in the company. It is also unclear when the two workers died.
The two associates had not been in the Evergreen Park store “for more than a week,” the company said. Experts say
people infected with the new coronavirus usually develop symptoms within about five days of infection, although this can last up to two weeks.
Walmart ((WMT)
says he has implemented various cleaning, sanitation and health measures
in the store, including using an outside contractor to clean up “sensitive” areas of the store, such as main entrances, carts, registers, bathrooms, and food service areas, including products and meat. The company said that in the past week, it has passed “a third party safety and environmental assessment and health service inspection”.
Employees of grocery stores and warehouses considered “essential businesses” in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic expressed concern that going to work puts them at risk of contracting the disease. In recent days, a number of retailers have said they will provide workers with masks, but obtaining such protective equipment has proven difficult
hospitals and health workers are also struggling to get their hands on such equipment.
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, has been waiting to get protective equipment to avoid limiting equipment that could go to strained healthcare workers, Dan Bartlett, vice president of business, told reporters. the company. The company will need more than seven million masks a week for its employees, he said. The first shipment will arrive in one to two weeks.
Walmart Friday announced several additional steps
it is implementing in an effort to reduce the risk of spread in its stores.
The company is reducing the number of customers who can enter stores at the same time, using floor markers to impose social distancing and establishing designated entry and exit doors. Walmart previously announced measures including paid leave for workers in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, employee temperature controls and limited hours of operation to allow for cleaning and restocking.
