Two Walmart workers die from coronavirus

“We are heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two partners in our Evergreen Park store, and we cry with their families,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart, in its statement, did not provide the names, age or hours of work for workers in the company. It is also unclear when the two workers died.

The two associates had not been in the Evergreen Park store “for more than a week,” the company said. Experts say people infected with the new coronavirus usually develop symptoms within about five days of infection, although this can last up to two weeks.

Walmart WMT (( says he has implemented various cleaning, sanitation and health measures in the store, including using an outside contractor to clean up “sensitive” areas of the store, such as main entrances, carts, registers, bathrooms, and food service areas, including products and meat. The company said that in the past week, it has passed “a third party safety and environmental assessment and health service inspection”.