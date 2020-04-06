Trump on USNS Comfort: `` If we need it for the virus, we will use it for that ''

“It was not supposed to be for the virus at all and under any circumstances. It looks like we will be using it more and more for this,” Trump told reporters during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House. “The ship is ready and if we need it for the virus, we will use it for that.”

The USNS Comfort was originally designated as a space for non-coronavirus patients to relieve pressure from New York hospitals.

New York hospitals have been overwhelmed with coronavirus cases and are struggling to respond to patients who flock. A shortage of personal protective equipment has also put medical workers at risk of contracting the virus.

The US death toll from coronavirus is now more than triple that of the September 11 attacks, with nearly half of the known pandemic-related deaths in New York.