Trump administration finalizes new air travel restrictions for cruise ship passengers

The restrictions would even apply to people without symptoms and would also require 14-day quarantines for cruise passengers and crew.

While officials are working on the new protocols, they have not been finalized, the sources said.

The administration official said these new protocols would likely be agreements between cruise lines and the government, requiring that they be followed for these ships to dock in specific ports.

This official added that there could be a series of exceptions and specific circumstances which could divert new protocols, in particular with regard to foreigners on board ships.

This comes after hundreds of passengers on the Holland America Line cruise to Fort Lauderdale, Florida last week were allowed to fly on commercial airliners, which raised concerns among other passengers. The CDC and Florida officials said the disembarked passengers had been screened before being allowed to leave the ports of entry. The sick passengers stayed in Florida. If adopted, the new restrictions would limit cruise lines and crews to fly on charter aircraft. One of the first vessels to be affected by the new rules, if applied, would be the one operated by Princess Cruises. A spokesperson for Carnival Corporation (the parent company of Princess Cruises) told CNN: “Princess Cruises is working tirelessly to organize small group charters and the transportation of passenger cars for its American guests in order to comply with current guidelines. CDC day to land large numbers “Princess has already started the process with an already underway charter flight – which included people from California – and additional charter flights scheduled for later this evening that include international guests.” The US Coast Guard said on Saturday that there were 114 cruise ships, carrying 93,000 crew members, in or near American ports and waters. This includes 73 cruise ships, with 52,000 crew members, moored or anchored in American ports and anchorages. Another 41 cruise ships, with 41,000 crew members, are underway and are still in the vicinity of the United States. The cruise industry has an ongoing obligation to take care, safety and well-being of its sailors.

