Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at New York Zoo, first case of its kind in the United States

A 4-year-old female, a Malaysian tiger in a zoo in New York, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to results from the national laboratories of the veterinary services of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Officials say this is the first report of a tiger becoming infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The USDA said samples of the tiger, named Nadia, were taken and assessed after several lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo showed symptoms of respiratory illness. The zoo said Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions had developed a dry cough and decreased appetite. They should all recover.

Health officials say the big cats got sick after being exposed to a zoo worker who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March; the first tiger started showing signs of illness on March 27, according to the USDA. No other zoo animal shows symptoms of coronavirus, officials said.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



“We have tested the cat very carefully and will ensure that any knowledge we acquire about COVID-19 will contribute to the continued understanding of this new coronavirus around the world,” the zoo said in a statement.

A Malaysian tiger seen in an undated photo provided by the Bronx Zoo in New York. Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Document / Zoo



Can humans get animal coronavirus?

The USDA press release said “that there is no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people”, with the exception of the initial outbreak in a food market in Wuhan, China. In addition, there is “no evidence that a person has been infected with COVID-19 in the United States by animals, including dogs or cats.”

The USDA said “this is the first case of its kind” and “more studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19”.

Should an animal showing signs of respiratory disease be tested?

USDA and CDC do not recommend routine animal testing for coronavirus, according to one Press release. Officials say the pandemic is “constantly evolving” and “public and animal health officials may decide to test certain animals out of caution”.