Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

The 4-year-old Malaysian tiger tested positive after developing a dry cough and is expected to recover, said the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo in a Press release

Nadia samples were taken and tested after the tiger – and five other tigers and lions at the zoo – started showing symptoms of respiratory illness, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). No other animal in the zoo shows symptoms.

“Although they have experienced a decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert and interactive with their keepers,” said the zoo.

“It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats because different species may react differently to new infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate complete cures.”