Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

by April 6, 2020 Top News
Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19
The 4-year-old Malaysian tiger tested positive after developing a dry cough and is expected to recover, said the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo in a Press release.
Nadia samples were taken and tested after the tiger – and five other tigers and lions at the zoo – started showing symptoms of respiratory illness, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). No other animal in the zoo shows symptoms.

“Although they have experienced a decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert and interactive with their keepers,” said the zoo.

“It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats because different species may react differently to new infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate complete cures.”

According to the zoo, the animals were infected by a zoo employee who was “asymptomatically infected with the virus” while taking care of them. The Bronx Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16.

Anyone with coronavirus is advised to minimize contact with animals, including pets, until more information is known about the virus, the USDA said.

CNN’s Aaron Cooper and Sarah Jorgensen contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/V2czJvi8DQk/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Live coronavirus updates: US declares national emergency

Live coronavirus updates: 1.2 million cases worldwide

April 6, 2020
Trump dismisses intelligence community watchdog who informed Congress of whistleblower complaint that led to dismissal

Michael Atkinson: Former intelligence community watchdog discusses recent layoffs

April 6, 2020
Migrant workers in India sprayed with disinfectant

Indian Railways to Convert Train Cars to Isolation Rooms for Covid-19 Patients

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *