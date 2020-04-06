Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

“Although they have experienced a decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert and interactive with their keepers,” said the zoo.
“It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats because different species may react differently to new infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate complete cures.”
According to the zoo, the animals were infected by a zoo employee who was “asymptomatically infected with the virus” while taking care of them. The Bronx Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16.
Anyone with coronavirus is advised to minimize contact with animals, including pets, until more information is known about the virus, the USDA said.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/V2czJvi8DQk/index.html