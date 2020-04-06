This nurse shows how quickly germs spread even if you wear gloves

But that doesn’t mean that many well-meaning people won’t end up exposing themselves to germs without knowing it.

On a recent trip to the grocery store, Molly Lixey, a former emergency nurse from Saginaw, Michigan, told CNN that she noticed that many people were wearing gloves, which she thought was great.

But what was not so great? All the cross-contamination she saw.

In an instant Facebook video, Lixey decided to show how quick and easy it is to spread germs in a grocery store.

“I was painting around the house and it struck me that painting would be a perfect medium to use to explain this (cross contamination),” she told CNN. “It terrifies me to think that people believe that they are safe only because they are wearing gloves and they do not know that they could still harm themselves or hurt others,” he said. she declared.

We know that coronavirus can be spread by sneezing and coughing, and new research shows that it can be transmitted by speech, or perhaps even simply by breathing, which facilitates the transmission of germs from a object to another.

In her video, Lixey simulates going to the grocery store and she starts by putting gloves on her hands, grabbing her cell phone as she leaves her car, cleaning a shopping cart and grabbing toilet paper. She uses a piece of cardboard as a cell phone and dips her fingers into a plate of paint to symbolize the germs on her hands following the seizure of the toilet paper.

“But it’s (the germs) on my gloves, is it okay? It’s on my gloves,” she said in the video. “But now I walk and my phone rings, so I have now touched my hands together several times, I take my phone and oh I have a text message from my husband.”

Lixey continues to pretend to be walking around the grocery store and, while imitating picking up new items to put in her basket, she plunges her fingers back into the paint to mimic the germs she picks up throughout this process.

“I know that as a nurse, I have had extensive training in the use of PPE, but many people in the general public have not done so,” she said. “They are all so scared right now that they will do anything to protect themselves, but it is important that they do it right.”

Finally, after picking up a simulated phone call, the paint wraps around his cheek, symbolizing the germs that would have traveled to his face. Even after she takes off the gloves, Lixey shows that the paint has curled up on her makeshift phone, which she holds after removing the gloves – ultimately causing cross-contamination.

His general message? “You don’t need to wear gloves if you don’t wash your hands every time you touch something,” she said in the video.

This is because everything on the gloves migrates to the phone if someone picks it up. Then, unless the person disinfects the phone, the germs in it will spread in their hand once the gloves are removed and the person in contact with the device.

Lixey is currently working in an infusion clinic in a doctor’s office. She said that if the virus continues to spread further in her area, she will return to work in a hospital setting.

She is not alone in using social media to educate on the importance of understanding how germs spread.

Hays Earls, a registered nurse in Dallas, Texas, made a TikTok video from an experiment she did to show her three-year-old son how germs stick to our hands and how washing them with soap removes them.

In the video, Earls’ son plunges his finger into a bowl of water with pepper sprinkled on top. When he pulls out his finger, it is covered in pepper, simulating the way germs cling to the skin. She then pumps soap onto a clean finger and while he dips it into the bowl, the pepper spreads away from her finger.

Earls said that she was happy to pass the experience on to other parents and that the visual lesson worked with her son. In fact, now her son wants to do the “handwashing tour” every time he walks past a sink.