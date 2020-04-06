This Jets trend is coming to an end

The Jets used their first round pick against a defensive lineman a year ago. Although Quinnen Williams, ranked No. 3 overall, has had no dominant rookie season, the Jets remain encouraged by his potential.

With Williams in the lead, the Jets have a fairly deep defensive line and it seems unlikely that they will use a draft pick. However, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams showed last season that he likes to get the players on the defensive line, so maybe they draft one late for some depth.

Right now they have Williams, Steve McLendon, Henry Anderson, Folorunso Fatukasi, Kyle Phillips and Nathan Shepherd on the line. They are a solid group of six D line players, all of whom have had a good time in the past two seasons.

It would be unusual for the Jets not to take any player at this position. Since 2011, it has only been a year since they last drafted a defensive lineman – 2016.

For much of the past decade, this has been a position they have focused on in the project at the expense of other positions. They used first-round picks on Muhammad Wilkerson (2011), Quinton Coples (2012), Sheldon Richardson (2013), Leonard Williams (2015) and Quinnen Williams last year.

Surprisingly, only Quinnen Williams remains on the team in this group. We will expect a lot from Williams in the second year. Gregg Williams praised him repeatedly as a rookie last year for his ability to play different positions along the line, but he was not an impact player.

If Quinnen Williams doesn’t develop further in 2020, the Jets could take a closer look at this position in 2021. For this year, however, I think the Jets will stay true to what they have on the list.