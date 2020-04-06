This day in sport: the first designated hitter goes for a walk

When Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees entered the batter’s box on that date in 1973 at Fenway Park in Boston, he made history in baseball and did not have to hit, catch or throw the ball.

Blomberg was the first designated hitter in the American League and, in that first bat attack, made a heavy march against Luis Tiant. For the game, he had a hit and a run on three hits. Orlando Cepeda was the DH of Boston and although the Red Sox won 15-5, Cepeda made a blank, going 0 for 6.

In games involving local teams that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers were scheduled to face the Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center on Monday. The Bulls won Dec. 10 in Chicago, 109-106.

In baseball, the Dodgers were to open a four-game streak in St. Louis against the Cardinals, and the Angels and Oakland A were to play the first of three at Angel Stadium.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1896 – The first modern Olympic Games open in Athens and on the first day, American James B. Connelly of South Boston wins the triple jump, then known as hop, step and jump, to become the first gold medalist games.

1947 – Jimmy Demaret wins the Masters for the second time, finishing two shots in front of Byron Nelson and the amateur Frank Stranahan. The affable Texan is placed in the record books by being the first player to draw the four rounds under par.

1987 – Sugar Ray Leonard returns to boxing after a three-year layoff due to a detached retina and upsets Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Leonard climbs two weight classes to challenge Hagler for the middleweight title and becomes the 10th triple champion in the ring.

2008 – Lorena Ochoa continues to dominate women’s golf with a five-stroke victory at the Kraft Nabisco Championship at Rancho Mirage, her second major title. She is the first player to win consecutive LPGA tournaments since Annika Sorenstam in 2005. Ochoa entered the British Women’s Open in 2007.

2008 – Graham Rahal, during his first start in IndyCar, retained veteran Helio Castroneves at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix to become the youngest winner of the big open-wheel races. At 19 years old, 93 days old, Rahal broke the age record established two years earlier at the Sonoma Raceway by Marco Andretti who was 19 years old, 167 days old.

2010 – Martin Brodeur of New Jersey wins his 600th career victory with his second straight shutout in a 3-0 shutout for the Atlanta Thrashers. In his last four games, including this one, Brodeur has faced 105 shots and only allows two goals.

2010 – Maya Moore scores 23 points to help Connecticut recover from a poor first half and beat Stanford 53-47 for its seventh national title and undefeated second straight season. Connecticut ends at 39-0 and the victory is its 78th straight.

2015 – Duke’s talented rookie – Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen and Jahlil Okafor – turns a nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead with 1:22 remaining to win a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin and his fifth national title. Allen scores 16 points to keep Duke in when Wisconsin looked to be running away.

2017 – Charley Hoffman finished with the biggest lead in the first round at the Augusta National in 62 years drawing a 65 under par in windy conditions for a four-stroke advantage over William McGirt. It’s the largest since 1955, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four strokes ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press