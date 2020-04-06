The suspended game, the sports broadcaster turns to life

Nick Heath’s vision for daily life in the London borough of Tooting has proven itself on the rugby commentator’s social media accounts, garnering thousands of views and bringing in many new subscribers while it provides commentary on life during sports outage in the UK. .

“The reaction has been incredible, people seem to want a moment of lightness in these unprecedented times,” Heath recently told CNN Sport’s Patrick Snell.

“I have received hundreds, if not thousands, of messages from people who this time find it quite difficult, whether they are key frontline workers, health professionals, people worried about their loved ones, and they just like to laugh at the belly about something very, very stupid. “

Heath covered the six female nations, which saw the final matches of the tournament in February and March postponed due to the virus. “The spaniel clip I released, I was contacted by the lady who was in this clip,” said Heath, who adds that he was touched by the overwhelming response to the commentary videos on life . “She said she had what she thought was the Covid-19 coronavirus, that she had been feeling restless for a few weeks and that it was her first walk outside at that time with her dog and he m ‘happened to catch her and have a little fun with her and she said she loved him and that it was the first time that she laughed in a few weeks. “ READ: Experts warn foreclosure could have ‘psychological cost’ Although work has dried up for Heath with the sport suspended across the UK, he says he has received financial contributions from members of the public who have appreciated his comments. “I saw my livelihood disappear before me … I said if you could save the price of a beer or the price of coffee, it would mean a lot,” he added. “And a number of people have done it. When I was wondering where the income stream would come from, I managed to get some counterparties and that could just help move towards mortgage payments for a month or two . “ Heath is not the only broadcaster to produce clips of commentaries on life with the sports calendar erased. Rob Walker created a series of clips called Lockdown Live, while a video posted by commentator Andrew Cotter of his dogs running to finish their food had nearly nine million Twitter views at the time of writing.

