The Queen Mary liner can be used as a hospital ship amidst a coronavirus

The liner Queen Mary could be retired after more than half a century to help California fight the coronavirus epidemic as the last floating American hospital ship.

Although little details have been provided, city officials said they are in talks to convert the ship to a medical facility in anticipation of an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm land hospitals in the coming weeks. Long Beach Post reported.

“The city is coordinating plans for health care facilities and more to ensure that we remain ready to meet the needs of our community,” Long Beach officials said in a statement. “The Queen Mary remains under study and we will have a plan to announce in the future.”

The British-built ship belongs to the city, where she has been moored since her retirement in 1967 to serve as a museum, hotel and tourist attraction. There are over 300 rooms on board the ship.

The Queen Mary would become the last floating medical center to join the coast-to-coast battle against the coronavirus after the deployment of two U.S. Navy ships last week.

USNS Comfort arrived in New York Harbor last week on the front line of the growing pandemic, while its sister ship, Mercy, was docked in the port of Los Angeles. The two vessels can each provide up to 1,000 hospital beds for non-coronavirus patients to free up space in land hospitals for people with the disease.

The virus has so far sickened 198 people in Long Beach while the state total has soared to more than 12,000 on Saturday.