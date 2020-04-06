The Open Championship canceled in the middle of a coronavirus, the US Open postponed

The Open, one of the four major golf tournaments, was to take place at Royal St George’s, in the United Kingdom, from July 16 to 19.

However, in an announcement following the cancellation of Wimbledon last week, the organizers decided that it was no longer possible to organize the event.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the Open,” said Martin Slumbers, general manager of R&A (Royal and Ancient), which hosts the tournament.

“We care deeply about this historic championship and we made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this is disappointing for a large number of people in the world, but we must act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the good thing to do.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored all of the options for playing the Open this year, but that will not be possible.” The UK is currently locked out as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to increase in the country. It is the first time since World War II that the Open has been canceled, and the 149th edition of the tournament will now take place at Royal St George’s in July next year. Tickets purchased and hospitality tickets purchased before the event will be transferred to next year, while the organizers also offer a full refund. The US Open passes to September Meanwhile, it was also announced Monday that the US Open, originally scheduled for June 18-21, will now be held September 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. “We hope the postponement of the championship will provide us with the opportunity to mitigate health and safety concerns while providing us with the best opportunity to host the US Open this year,” said Mike Davis, general manager of United States Golf Association. “We are incredibly grateful to the members and staff of Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration between touring and other majors on a complicated schedule.” As for the Open, tickets already purchased will be valid for September dates with refunds also available. The organizers have also proposed that The Masters take place from November 12 to 15 after being postponed last month. A new date for the postponed PGA Championship has not yet been set.

CNN’s Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/06/golf/open-championship-golf-cancel-coronavirus-spt-intl/index.html