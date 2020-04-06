The Open Championship canceled in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

The golf tournament was scheduled to take place at Royal St George’s in the UK from July 16-19.

However, in an announcement following the cancellation of Wimbledon last week, the organizers decided that it was no longer possible to organize the event.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the Open,” said Martin Slumbers, general manager of R&A (Royal and Ancient), which hosts the tournament.

“We care deeply about this historic championship and we made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this is disappointing for a large number of people in the world, but we must act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the good thing to do.