The Open Championship canceled in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

The golf tournament was scheduled to take place at Royal St George’s in the UK from July 16-19.
“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the Open,” said Martin Slumbers, general manager of R&A (Royal and Ancient), which hosts the tournament.
“We care deeply about this historic championship and we made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this is disappointing for a large number of people in the world, but we must act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the good thing to do.
“I can assure everyone that we have explored all of the options for playing the Open this year, but that will not be possible.”
The UK is currently locked out as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to increase in the country.
It is the first time since World War II that the Open has been canceled, and the 149th edition of the tournament will now take place at Royal St George’s in July next year.
Tickets purchased and hospitality tickets purchased before the event will be transferred to next year, while the organizers also offer a full refund.
In March, the Masters and the PGA Championship were postponed with a new date for the two events that has not yet been announced.
The US Open is still scheduled to be played in June at Winged Foot in New York.
The 150th edition of the Open will now be held in St Andrews in 2022.
