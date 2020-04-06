The lesson of the bond between former NBA teammates resonates in the era of coronaviruses

The celebration would culminate in the 700-seat auditorium at the John F. Kennedy Student Center, nestled in the northern segment of the St. Francis University campus in Loretto, Pennsylvania. There, Monday evening, the school of 2,100 students Celebrate the life of Maurice Stokes, the school’s most famous former pupil, on the 50th anniversary of his death.

“But God has his own plan,” said the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of the university.

So much about Maurice Stokes’ extraordinary life must be explained, if it must be, by these six simple words. He was a brilliant college player at St. Francis, the first player to win the NIT MVP from a team that did not win the tournament (in 1955), culminating in a year where he averaged 27.1 points and 26.2 rebounds.

He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1956 for the Rochester Royals, became an All-Star when this franchise moved to Cincinnati, averaging 16.4 points and 17.3 rebounds and was on track, at 24, to become one of the greatest players in the history of the league.

But on March 12, 1958, Stokes fell and hit his head in the Royals regular season final. A few days later, on a small plane to return home from Detroit for a playoff game, he fell ill. By the time he arrived at the hospital, he was completely paralyzed, diagnosed with post-traumatic encephalopathy.

He would regain some movement over the years through intense physiotherapy, but suffered a heart attack and died on April 6, 1970, two months before his 37th birthday. His funeral took place in Saint Francis and he is buried on campus, in the cemetery of the Franciscan brother, one of the few lay people given their eternal rest.

This is one of the heartbreaking stories in the history of American sport, but also one of the most redemptive too, thanks to Stokes’ friendship with Jack Twyman. Twyman was another Royals all-star, and although the two were not particularly close, the Stokes crash changed the game. Twyman has lived all year in Cincinnati. Stokes’ family was in Pittsburgh. Shortly after Stokes ‘diagnosis, Twyman agreed to become Stokes’ legal guardian.

What followed was one of the extraordinary friendships ever formed.

One day, Jack was asked why he had decided to make such a remarkable commitment to Maurice, and again he shrugged and said, “Maurice needed someone.” I became that someone. “

This phrase – “Become someone” – all these years later, has become the motto of St. Francis. And although Saint Francis had to postpone his celebration of Stokes’ life, it was a message that never seemed more relevant than it does in these turbulent and uncertain days.

“During this pandemic, it is a call for each person to become their best personality,” explains Father Van Tassell. “We can become that person in any number of scenarios.”

Tim Frank hoped to be part of the celebration. Frank is the NBA’s senior vice president for basketball communications and is from Altoona, Pennsylvania, less than half an hour from St. Francis. He grew up believing that Stokes was bigger than life, watched Red Flash basketball games in the country house named for Stokes, watched his retired No. 26 in the rafters there.

One of the saddest things in Stokes history is that he played in the league so briefly, and even among many basketball fans, it is a name that often draws blank eyes. The NBA did its part to rectify that eight years ago when it created the Twyman-Stokes Award to recognize the league’s teammate of the year.

It’s a poignant trophy – a figurine helping another one at its feet – and the winners, which include Chauncey Billups, Tim Duncan and Vince Carter, are invariably honored at first, then completely humiliated once they read the names of the price.

“It’s so rewarding to see this,” said Frank. “More people should know Maurice, and more people should know the incredible friendship he had with Jack. Especially now. It’s a story that resonates. “

That done. It should. We rely on friends now as much as ever, more even, as much as Maurice and Jack leaned on each other. Once, late in his life, Maurice’s intense rehabilitation gave a small victory: he was able to find a little flexibility in his fingers. It took him a few hours, but he finally finished his first sentence. He showed it to his friend:

“Dear Jack, how can I thank you?”

To which Jack immediately and in essence replied, “You may think I’m coming here to cheer you up.” But, really, it’s the opposite. “