The Hong Kong hotel facing the coronavirus storm

Tai O, Hong Kong (CNN) – Lantau is Hong Kong’s largest island , home to three of its busiest spots – Hong Kong Disneyland, Tian Tan Buddha, and Chep Lak Kok Airport.

But at the western end of the island, on a spit of land that winds in the South China Sea, is a fishing village called Tai O that feels like it has been frozen in time. There are still old-fashioned wooden houses built on stilts, narrow shops selling hand-woven baskets and strips of dried seafood, and a complete lack of traffic.

The famous houses on stilts of Tai O, on the island of Lantau. Lilit Marcus / CNN

Despite the distant feeling, Tai O is still not immune to the coronavirus concerns that plague the world. But the village – which so far has not had a single case diagnosed with the virus – has found a way to stay safe while offering fellow Hong Kong residents a respite from the world.

At the northern tip of Tai O is a former police station that has been converted into an upscale nine-room hotel, the Tai O Heritage Hotel.

Although it could have closed in the midst of the tourism slowdown, the hotel chose to stay open – and has become a paradise not for tourists, but for locals looking for an escape from their apartments claustrophobic.

Part of the decision to stay open was not a decision at all. The hotel is a monument of the city with protection under Hong Kong ‘s development office, which requires that the hotel be open to the public year round so that people can appreciate conservation work up close.

Although hotel management has chosen to cancel the three daily tours of the property that are generally available to visitors, the hotel and its glass-roofed restaurant, The Tai O Lookout, remain open for reservations.

What has changed, however, is the demographics of the people who make the reservations. In a typical year, around 75% of hotel guests are local. Since February 2020, this number has fluctuated between 92 and 99%.

Since the start of the “second wave” of coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, the city has further restricted travel, with businesses like karaoke bars, restaurants and hair salons feeling the crunch.

The menu at Tai O Lookout offers dishes with local ingredients such as shrimp paste and canned eggs. Courtesy of Tai O Heritage Hotel

“Fortunately, the hotel has operated almost or fully on weekends for the past two months, and a higher than expected occupancy rate on weekdays averages over 70 to 80 percent,” CNN said. Travel a representative of Tai O Heritage Hotel.

Some weekends have even been so popular that the hotel has had to put potential customers on a waiting list.

And the booming business is not only good for the economy – it is good for the community.

“The Tai O Heritage Hotel is operated as a non-profit social enterprise,” said the representative. “All income and revenues will be paid entirely for the maintenance of the hotel, community engagement and engagement with the village of Tai O, to promote heritage conservation, tourism and green living.”

This includes payment for the repair of historic stilt houses and sponsorship of artistic projects such as a 3D fresco on local history and monuments.

The same hygiene rules in force in Hong Kong are also in place in Tai O: everyone wears masks, customers must fill out health declaration forms before being allowed to enter their rooms and bottles of hand sanitizer are placed on almost all available products. area.

Guests arriving for meals at Tai O Lookout – breakfast is for hotel guests only, while dinner is open to the public – should have their temperature read, use hand sanitizer upon arrival, s ‘sitting four at a table and having their tables spaced at least a meter and a half.

Yet Tai O manages to keep his sense of peace. You can watch the sunset from the restaurant and on a clear day the Hong Kong – Macau – Zhuhai Bridge is visible in the distance. There is no television announcing the news, just soft, clattering music playing above.

Even with masks, it’s a rare place where stressed Hong Kongers – many of whom have been locked in their apartments for almost three months – can breathe freely.