The first season of Artemi Panarin’s Rangers is spectacular in every way

Part 13 of a series analyzing the New York Rangers.

An assessment of Artemi Panarin’s first season on Broadway becomes a measure against history.

A measure against the biggest players in the 2019-2020 NHL. A measure against the best offensive seasons in the history of the Rangers. A measure against the best free agent signatory makes his debut in the history of professional sport in New York.

Panarin brought game, he brought class, he brought a twinkle in his eyes with him from Columbus (or Moscow) to New York and was simply a pleasure to see on the ice and with whom to interact in the room .

There weren’t many athletes who came to New York for that kind of money and had the opportunity to laugh at the inherent pressure and the life in the spotlight that comes with it like Panarin did this season. There aren’t many athletes capable of raising the performance of everyone around him as the Breadman has delivered.

The best first seasons of free agent signers in New York / New Jersey: 1. Reggie Jackson, Yankees, 1977; 2. Amar’e Stoudemire, Knicks, 2010-11; 3. Curtis Martin, Jets, 1998; 4. C.C. Sabathia, Yankees, 2009; 5. Panarin; 6. Wayne Gretzky, Rangers, 1996-1997; 7. Scott Stevens, Devils, 1993-1994; 8. Plaxico Burress, Giants, 2005; 9. Catfish Hunter, Yankees, 1975; 10. Pedro Martinez, Mets, 2005 (TBD: Kevin Durant, Nets).

Among the top 10, seven have something in common. In other words, they led their respective teams to the playoffs. Hunter did not do this for the Yankees in their second and final season at Shea. And it seems that Panarin will ultimately not have the chance to do so.

He will certainly have to wait until next year and that means he will also have to wait for next year to win the Hart Trophy. Everyone around the league knows what he has done, but Leon Draisaitl himself did a few tricks to outshine and outclass Connor McDavid and did it for an Oilers team set up in the playoffs when the music went down stopped. Sorry, but that counts in this ballot.

Honestly, however, every time Panarin walked on the ice, there was the prospect – or maybe even the promise – of magic. Each time No. 10 jumped on the boards, you get a little closer to the edge of your seat. There have not been many Rangers over the past quarter century to elicit this response. In fact, there was one.

And that was Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06, when he set franchise records of 54 goals and 123 points and was the group leader who ended the team’s seven-year drought drought. Prague, United States, was the address of the Ranger Hall, the contingent team that included No. 68 with Martin Straka, Martin Rucinsky, Petr Prucha, Petr Sykora, Michal Rozsival, Marek Malik and Marcel Hossa .

Submit your questions to the Rangers here for an answer in a future mail

Pavel Bure electrified the last weeks of 2002-2003 after his acquisition by the Panthers, but he played 12 games with the Rangers that year. The fact that the Russian Rocket scored 31 goals in 51 games on essentially one knee as a blueshirt is one of the most remarkable feats I have seen covering this team.

By the way, on hockey-reference.com, if you type Pavel B in the player search, three players arrive on the automatic fill: Pavel Bure, Pavel Buchnevich and Pavel Brendl. But let’s go back to our story.

You see, everyone knew about Panarin’s talent level when he entered the market last summer. But the overwhelming joy he was playing with had to be seen every day to be appreciated, as was his conscientious work on the boards, one-on-one and resuming responsibility without the puck. Its positioning on the body and the stick was almost always perfect. His vision, remarkable, and his ability to pass the puck, rare. And he can skate.

The Russian Rockette opened on Zibanejad’s left for the first seven games before David Quinn transferred him to Ryan Strome’s unit which included Jesper Fast on the other side. Panarin, who recorded a 32 career goal record, likely made millions more for Strome in his next contract while evenly distributing the puck.

Breadman delivery service at its best.

Panarin scored for 127 of the Rangers’ 233 goals, 54.5%. He was on 88 of the 173 unmarked power play, or 50.1 percent. In 2005-06, Jagr had 152 of the Blueshirts’ 257 goals, 59.1%, and 86 of 163 not on power play, 52.7%. Meanwhile, I can simply say this: Gretzky scored 265 goals out of 417 for the 1981-1982 Oilers, 63.5%, while advancing more than 100.

It was October 7, 2015, the Rangers were in Chicago to open the season. Panarin, undrafted, and now clearly the best undrafted player to enter the league in the era of salary caps, made his debut after signing with the Blackhawks as a free agent following a process which has been tilted in favor of Chicago.

He wore No. 72 and he was dazzling. He beat Henrik Lundqvist by burying a two-on-one flow from Patrick Kane at 14:24 of the first period. He was there, he was there, he was everywhere. Unforgettable. After the Blueshirts’ 3-2 win after being kept in their room for over an hour at the most odious Cup banner-raising ceremony in history, I asked an executive Rangers how hard they had been with Panarin.

“We weren’t,” he said, grimacing in an unrecorded conversation. “Our scout [he named the name] over there didn’t like him that much. “