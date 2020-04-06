The data researcher explains how Google searches could help fight the coronavirus

Economist and big data expert op-ed New York Times on Sunday that the Google search terms mentioned may help health authorities determine the next coronavirus hot point.

Scientist Seth Stephens-Davidowitz wrote that search results for the word “I can’t smell” increased last week in the states of Louisiana and New York, the two worst-hit states in the United States.

It is well known that loss of taste and odor is a key indicator of coronavirus infection.

Stephens-Davidowitz pointed out that Ecuadorians “do more odor loss searches than any other country in the world.”

“Searches for ‘no puedo oleri’ (‘I can’t smell’) are about 10 times higher per Google search in Ecuador than in Spain, although Ecuador officially reports more than ten times fewer COVID-19 cases per capita than Spain does,” he said. wrote.

He wrote that he downloaded from medicinenet.com to obtain “state-level Google search data for the week before the dozens of symptoms,” noting that the three most common complaints were odor loss, fever, and chills. But he also found that the fourth most common search was eye pain.

He wrote that the “damaging to my eyes” were the high searches in Spain last February and the viruses were suffering greatly from the states. He noted that it has been reported that coronavirus patients complained of eye problems.

The coronavirus has infected 1.2 million people worldwide and killed about 70,000. There is no cure or vaccine for the virus, so health officials have demanded that citizens engage in “social alienation”.

There are many factors in the virus that are still embarrassing, such as why it is fatal in some cases and asymptomatic in others. The possibility that a Google search could provide governments with early information on where the virus might spread next could be valuable in early quarantine.

Stephens-Davidowitz acknowledged that simply because “my eyes hurt” increased in these conditions, it’s not proof, but he wrote, “the search data provide suggestive evidence that eye pain may be a symptom of the disease. However, it may affect only a small proportion of patients with Covid-19. “