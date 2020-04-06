The coronavirus sent Fallon home. Quibi’s late evening roundup too

As the echoes of the sacred corridors of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and the awkward breaks of John Oliver for the applause during “Last Week Tonight” taught us, it is quite bizarre to make a comic television program at the end of evening during a pandemic. Now imagine launching a new show sure these shows.

And yet, one of the programs scheduled for the launch of the Quibi mobile video platform on April 6 is “Late Night’s Late Night” by Entertainment Weekly. Hosted by journalist Heather Gardner, the show aims to save us time during our morning coffee and news analysis by selecting the best moments from all the late night shows. Broadcast Monday through Friday morning – Mondays used to wrap up weekend shows like HBO’s Oliver and Bill Maher and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” – ​​each episode will feature a highlight that could be trend on social networks.

“It was a difficult time,” admits Gardner. “But it was also an interesting period, because now we can see different versions of the tried and tested formats, like hosts posting content on their Twitter and Instagram” [and] Youtube.”

Gardner had to make some adjustments herself. She films from home rather than on her new fancy decor and does not have all her team in place; her executive producer even had to hire her husband, sound engineer Loren Gardner, at the last minute to make things easier. But she hopes that the fact that almost everyone is also stuck at home means that “people have time; people can get to know us “because now it’s” just me talking to the fans in my living room. And honestly, there is a very big personal aspect to what I like. “

She also thinks that this time has given her and us a new perspective on late night hosts in general, saying, “I have a whole new appreciation for Jimmy Fallon and his family; they are adorable “after the host of NBC’s” Tonight Show “brought his wife to share how they met. She also congratulates James Corden of” The Late Late Show “of CBS for having produced” the variety show the most talented in the world ”with his #HomeFest videos featuring famous guests from their homes.

The night has become more and more political since the 2016 elections. How will Gardner approach these often nuanced subjects when all Quibi’s interest is that she has only a few minutes to nail down her points? She says she plans to build on her own track record because “throughout my career, [I have covered the] sort of the intersection – the blurred lines – of entertainment that goes to politics. “

She also knows that some late night comedians have not yet developed thick skin, as evidenced by writer Jack Allison recent documentation of Michael Che’s extreme interest in “SNL” and other critics. “I don’t think anything can prepare you for an attack on Twitter,” says Gardner, and she knows there will inevitably be trolling online. But she’s excited because “I’m going to talk about comedians with people who also like this show.”

But how far will his cuts go? Will Gardner be ready to bite the hand that feeds her and make jokes about the ridiculous sound of the name “Quibi”? It turns out that someone on his pace has already covered: “Stephen Colbert [recently] had a little Quibi joke, except that he called it “kwee-bee”.