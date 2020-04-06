The battle of the coronaviruses in Italy means a field hospital in Bergamo

Italy’s historic mountain infantry, the Alpini, captured Pavilion B of the Congress Center in Bergamo at the end of March under emergency conditions caused by the coronavirus.

At that time, Pavilion B represented nothing more than 6,500 square meters of empty hall space, sidewalk and ceiling ductwork.

In April, infantrymen wearing the iconic pointed green hat of the Alpini with black feathers were on their hands and knees, rubbing the new wooden floors of a COVID-19 field hospital with units of intensive care, changing rooms for doctors, an oxygen hook. ups and test labs.

Sergio Rizzini, director general of the National Alpini Assn’s field hospital division, explains how the hospital is divided into red, yellow and green areas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Janna Brancolini / for the Times)

The local chapter of the National Alpini Assn. – which includes current, former and reserve infantry members – had led an effort of 300 volunteers to complete the 142-bed hospital in nine days instead of the usual 60 to 90, organizers said.

“We are the people who don’t give up,” they sang while working.

Starting Monday, patients infected with coronavirus will either be transported to the field hospital from their existing hospital, admitted directly from their home, or a combination of the two, depending on health needs at the time, officials said. of the hospital.

Italy has been among the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic, with around 125,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the highest number of deaths with around 15,300 people on Sunday. The country’s 60 million people have been detained since early March, when the government ordered most businesses to close and said residents could only leave their homes for reasons such as work, medical problems and the grocery store.

Bergamo, nestled in the foothills of the Alps in the Lombardy region of the country, has about 120,000 inhabitants. The city has experienced more than 9,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 2,000 attributed deaths, although officials fear the actual number may be much higher.

The military transported coffins to cities as far away as Florence – more than 200 miles south – for cremation, as local funeral services were so overwhelmed. Many patients die alone because visitors are banned from coronavirus services to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The atmosphere in Bergamo was one of sadness at not being able to say goodbye and not being able to do anything to help,” said Sergio Rizzini, an Alpini reservist who took charge of the National Alpini field Assn. hospital division in 2015. “There is a feeling of helplessness that we are slowly overcoming; this project helps. “

When the Alpini asked for 12 additional builders to join their group of around 100 volunteers, more than 200 responded to donate their time and materials.

An Alpini volunteer checks the wiring of a sterilization unit. (Janna Brancolini / for the Times)

When they started raising funds in the third week of March, families and local businesses donated almost the entire project budget of 3 million euros (about $ 3.2 million). ) funds and equipment. When the Lombardy region delayed planning permission due to personnel problems, more than 115,000 people signed a petition calling for the start of construction.

The Italian national health system is managed at regional level, which means that the regional government had to approve the field hospital project. In mid-March, officials in Lombardy were reluctant to grant permission because they were unsure whether they would have enough doctors to staff the facility after it was completed. The region apparently wanted to divert all of its resources to a new hospital under construction near Milan, even though Milan only had half the number of cases.

However, after the petition was launched, officials quickly agreed to let the work begin. Over the next nine days, volunteers wearing leather bracelets engraved with the words “Mola mia” – “Never give up” in the local dialect – worked a total of 16,000 hours to complete the hospital.

The corridors of the Alpini Field Hospital were designed to be very wide and the patient rooms have walls but no ceilings to help air circulate better and prevent disease from spreading to healthcare workers . (Janna Brancolini / for the Times)

“Work is at the heart of the culture of this region,” the mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, said on Thursday as volunteers put the finishing touches to the field hospital. “We are rolling up our sleeves and getting things done.”

The Alpini also have close ties to the city and the community which have enabled them to mobilize free local contractors, electricians and specialists who could install equipment such as medical gas lines free of charge, said Gori.

The Alpini infantry was formed in 1872 to secure the northern border of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy. He is famous for his esprit de corps forged in the harsh natural environment of the mountains, said Rizzini. Today, eight regiments carry out military and civilian aid missions around the world, including the establishment of field hospitals in response to natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis.

Rizzini said he studied the response to the Ebola crisis as part of his training on the Alpini reserves. He drew on this knowledge and worked with the existing hospital in Bergamo, Papa Giovanni XXIII, to design a field hospital specially designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The cavernous halls of the convention center allowed the organizers to put more space than usual between the beds and to build wider corridors. The air will circulate more freely than in a normal hospital and will be purified with a special system.

The entire space is divided into red, yellow and green areas, with physical barriers and special sanitation protocols in place for each section. The radiology, sanitation and analysis laboratories are housed in conventional field hospital containers.

A main objective was to protect not only patients but also medical workers, who account for 12% of coronavirus cases in Italy, said Rizzini. Papa Giovanni XXIII’s doctors will manage the facility and staff will include Russian medical workers as well as the non-profit medical organization Emergency, which provides health care in crisis areas.

Alpini volunteers will continue to assist with logistics.

“The structure is very complete from a technological point of view,” said Vanna Toninelli, spokesperson for the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital. “Its value is very, very high.”

Toninelli said that one of the difficult aspects of COVID-19 is that patients require intensive care for extended periods of two to three weeks.

Before the coronavirus, Papa Giovanni XXIII had around 1,000 beds in total, 80 of which were for intensive care patients. Now, all procedures deemed non-urgent have been suspended and all available space – such as the operating rooms – has been converted to intensive care units. Approximately 90 intensive care beds have been reserved for the coronavirus alone.

It will take some time before new cases of coronavirus stop and health care can return to normal, said Toninelli. Authorities expect the field hospital to remain operational for at least six months, or as long as the coronavirus crisis persists.

The people of Bergamo, Italy, fly the Italian flag and display signs saying, “Don’t give up, Bergamo.” (Janna Brancolini / for the Times)

Brancolini is a special envoy.