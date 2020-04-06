Texas nursing home shares residents’ messages with families via social media

Residents therefore send messages of hope and love to their families via social networks.

“Don’t worry, I’m entertaining everyone,” reads a resident’s sign.

In another photo, a woman is holding a sign that says, “I’m fine and I’ll be happy when I can see you again.”

The nursing home has been sharing these messages regularly in the past month since the visitor ban rule came into effect.

“We need to be creative to continue to give families a glimpse of our daily activities,” Wendy Moore, regional marketing director for the establishment, told CNN. “Our team continues to go beyond using the social platform to give our families peace of mind during this time.”

She added that patients are happy but ready to see their loved ones.

Some residents used the messages to spread some humor during a period of uncertainty.

“When it’s all over, come see me and bring the Lone Star Light. I only have one left!”

“This is the longest hide and seek game I have ever played. I think I am winning,” reads another.

The facility has no cases of coronavirus, according to Moore. The visit rule is in place in the establishment as a precaution to protect residents.