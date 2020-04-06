Sylvester Stallone and Pelé have a football match with the Nazis in this 80s film

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

VICTORY (1981)

PG assessed

Streaming: Amazon Prime

In the middle of his chain of eight chapters of Rocky films, Sylvester Stallone left the ring and entered the football nets for this wartime clash with the Nazis.

Also known in some places as “Escape to Victory”, the film was directed by 15 times Oscar nominee and double winner John Huston (“The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”, “The Maltese Falcon”, “The African Queen”) and is based on the 1962 Hungarian film translated “Two Half Times in Hell”.

Stallone plays the role of an American soldier, Robert Hatch, in a German prisoner of war camp who teams up with other prisoners of war to face the Hitler national team in a so-called exhibition match designed primarily as a propaganda shot.

Essentially, a French resistance group is plotting to help the Allied squad escape from the heavily guarded stadium at halftime. But Stallone and his teammates stay after intermission to continue playing – Sly even refusing a penalty kick to preserve a draw – before escaping in confusion as spectators storm the field at the end of the match.

Michael Caine is also present in the prison camp as a British military captain who previously played for West Ham United, while the legend of Brazil and New York Cosmos Pele (find this bicycle shot on YouTube!) And a handful fellow professional futbol stars provide much of the legitimacy of football at the movie theater.

Note citation: “Coach, after you give me [the] ball, I do that, that, that, that, that, that, that, goal. Easy. “- Peeled like Luis Fernandez, drawing a room on the locker room table.

Boot blows: 4.2 out of 5