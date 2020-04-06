Son Heung-Min undergoes military training in South Korea

“(Son) will move to Jeju Island as soon as he completes his self-quarantine and receives three weeks of basic military training for the 9th Marine Corps Brigade starting April 20,” said his agent.

“Basic military training in the military is usually scheduled for four weeks, but the Navy (the Marine Corps) has been reduced to three weeks from 2019.”

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 must have completed at least 21 months of military service.

Laws surrounding military service have had an impact on the careers of some of the country’s biggest names. The popular group of boys Big Bang, for example, was forced to take a break so that members could do their military service.

However, the mandatory fee may be waived for certain athletes, including those who win Olympic medals or Asian Games titles.

It was announced on Friday that the Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely in the middle of the pandemic, and that play will only resume “when it is safe and appropriate”.

Her son was operated on after breaking his arm against Aston Villa in February; at the time, Tottenham said he would be sidelined for several weeks.

He scored nine goals and recorded seven assists in the Premier League this season, the Spurs eighth in the standings.