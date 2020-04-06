`` Shape of Pasta '' on Quibi: the chef of L.A. preserves the Italian tradition

In southern Italy, in the town of Civita, in the province of Cosenza, Nonna Cristina uses two fingers to slide a small 1-inch tube of dough over an instrument the size of a mandolin. It looks like a small ladder made of reeds, but without space between the bars, and creates streaks on the outside of the dough when it is rolled up in small kayaks. Cristina, wearing a white apron, white shirt and white hat holding most of her white hair, can create two in less than a second, pulling the dough out and pushing the dough out again and again.

“It belonged to my grandmother and grandmother,” she says of the instrument, called a pettine. “Who knows how old he is.” 150, 200 years? “Pettines are not for sale at Sur La Table or Williams-Sonoma. But without it, and without people like Cristina, the traditional process of hand-making this type of pasta, the strangulette, risks being lost. Cristina learned when she was 5 or 6 years old, and now there is no one to teach, and after hundreds of years it has ended.

More correctly, it is a bald Hagrid of a man, chef Evan Funke. He is in Italy with Nonna Cristina to listen and learn, and to make “Shape of Pasta”, an unscripted Quibi show that focuses each episode, you will probably not be surprised to learn, on a form of pasta.

Funke “seeks these latter masters of dying forms to learn from them and to reproduce what they do in his own kitchen so that he can keep fit for generations to come,” according to executive producer and co-director Tim Duffy. “The young generation does not want to learn how to make handmade pasta. So these forms – unless someone catalogs them and learns them, these forms will die with the last masters. “

Funke first traveled to Italy to learn from a master over 10 years ago. He didn’t have a film crew with him – he didn’t want them either when he met Tim Duffy and Mike Duffy from Ugly Brother studios. “I don’t want to do TV,” he told them. But Funke says he signed on to continue the work of his life: “to document certain stories that could most likely – especially right now – go away.”

Funke is described on the website of his Venice restaurant Felix Trattoria as “a culinary storyteller, a keeper of the Italian tradition and a master of the old world techniques of handmade pasta.” It may seem like colorful flair until you see it in action on “Shape of Pasta”, listening and translating for the cameras. When it’s his turn to try, the flour he shakes on the board and the dough in front of him dances in the air. “Well done, well done, well done,” said Nonna Cristina. Funke is slower, more deliberate, but indeed produces these small lined kayaks, ready to rock olive oil mixed with tomatoes.

Although there is teaching and learning about “Shape of Pasta”, it is not an educational show. It does not provide an ingredient list or a website to print a recipe card. What it does, in less than 10 minutes, is try, as executive producer Mike Duffy says, to be “a celebration of craftsmanship, to make something by hand, old-fashioned.” There is no artificial intelligence here, no machines. They are just made by real people. “

Funke is concerned with “the speed at which these traditions are eclipsed”, and for him, “what is important is the passing of knowledge of these traditions. I don’t see it as an appropriation and an appropriation. I do not appropriate it. I try to honor, as respectfully as possible, traditions, techniques and history. “

And if he is accused of having acted badly, so much the better: “If there were people to pass it on to, I would have no work to do,” he said. “Honestly, I would like to annoy the Italians so much that they actually say,” Why is this American guy doing what we should do? “They should be careful about what literally disappears before their eyes.”