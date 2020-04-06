Secretary of the Navy says White House is not involved in firing Crozier

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said he did not consult anyone at the White House before deciding to fire the captain of an aircraft carrier for his lack of leadership in the face of an epidemic of coronavirus, according to a report.

Modly said he “had no discussion with anyone at the White House before making the decision” to fire Captain Brett Crozier, the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, disputing claims by Navy sources according to which Modly told a colleague that President Trump wanted the officer to be fired from. .

Modly said he understood the president was angry at the incident.

“I didn’t want to get into a decision where the president felt he had to intervene because the Navy couldn’t be decisive,” Modly told Washington Post. “If I were president and I saw a captain of a ship exercise such poor judgment, I would wonder why the leaders of the Navy did not act themselves.”

He said communication with the White House is the responsibility of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Last week, Crozier wrote a letter to senior Navy officials urging them to take “decisive” action to quarantine the crew of Theodore Roosevelt due to a coronavirus outbreak and to thoroughly clean the ship.

The letter was made public after the San Francisco Chronicle obtained a copy.

During the week, Modly stated that it had become apparent that he “could not trust” Crozier’s judgment and that he had the impression that the captain was panicking by sending the letter to so much people.

“Either you lose him, or you are extremely naive, or you are dishonorable.… If he did it intentionally, he is not honorable,” said Modly.

He also said he knew his predecessor, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, “had lost his job because the Navy department had found a way with the president” in the case involving Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher.

“I put myself in the place of the president. I thought about what the president felt like he needed to be involved in the decisions of the Navy. I did not want it to happen again, “he told the newspaper.

Crozier has since tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.