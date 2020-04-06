Scottish doctor resigns after ignoring his own advice on coronaviruses

The chief medical officer of Scotland resigned Sunday after two consecutive weekends in his summer house – violating his own advice to stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic.

Catherine Calderwood announced her departure in a statement after meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Calderwood said the two men agreed that his actions could distract from the “extremely important work that the government and the medical profession must do to help the country weather this coronavirus pandemic.”

Photos published by Scottish sun show Calderwood with his family this weekend at their vacation home in Earlsferry.

Earlier Sunday, at a press conference with Sturgeon, Calderwood repeatedly apologized for flouting his own advice.

“I did not follow the advice I give to others, I am very sorry,” she said.

Calderwood also apologized to the police, who spoke to him after one of the family trips.

“The legal instructions not to leave your home without valid excuse apply to everyone,” said police chief Iain Livingstone in a statement.

“Individuals should not make personal exemptions tailored to their own circumstances. It is vital that everyone adheres to these requirements. “

With post wires