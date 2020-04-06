San Antonio Zoo’s oldest elephant, Lucky, turns 60

Lucky, an Asian elephant at the San Antonio Zoo, turned 60 on Sunday, reaching more than a decade older than the species’ average life expectancy.

The zoo celebrated Lucky’s birthday on Facebook Live , showing his exhibition decorated with edible decorations and birthday signs as well as a huge cake made of vegetables and fruits.

“The importance of Lucky being 60 is very great,” said one of the zoo’s animal care specialists during Lucky’s live birthday celebration.

“It is a tribute to the care they receive from our staff. Their wild counterparts do not live as long because their teeth wear out again, their eyesight changes, even their hearing and their skin is sensitive.”

Lucky fans were able to watch her and her two elephant friends, Nichole and Karen, munch on her birthday treats on the livestream. Lucky has been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. She is known by her keepers to be one of the sweetest and most laid back elephants in the zoo. The big girl is a fan of treats and fetch. Most Asian elephants in the wild live an average of 48 years and zoo elephants tend to live longer as they receive special food, daily foot work and body checks, according to the zoo. It costs the zoo $ 3,500 a month to feed an Asian elephant, Tim Morrow, said the zoo president in an email. The zoo, which is suffering financially due to the closure of the coronavirus, took advantage of the celebration to raise funds. “Unlike most zoos in the country, the San Antonio Zoo depends 100% on ticket sales, customer spending, grants and donations to operate. In the absence of visitors, the zoo has lost almost – all of his income, “said Morrow, before requesting donations.

