Rwanda uncovers genocide grave that may contain 30,000 bodies

KIGALI, Rwanda – A valley dam that Rwandan authorities say may contain around 30,000 bodies was discovered more than a quarter of a century after the country’s genocide in which 800,000 Tutsis and ethnic Hutus tried to protect them were killed.

The discovery is believed to be the most significant in years and 50 bodies have been exhumed to date as part of efforts to block the coronavirus from the East African nation.

Rwanda marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide on Tuesday, but due to the isolation, the country will follow events on television and social media while rallies are banned.

News of the Valley Dam and the bodies it contained came as many people convicted of genocide were released from prison after serving their sentences and offering new information about the mass graves. Other information about the dam came from neighboring residents.

“The challenge we face now is that the valley dam contains water, but we are trying to drain it,” Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of the survivors’ organization, told the Associated Press. Ibuka genocide. The valley lies outside the capital, Kigali, in the east of the country.

Authorities said the dam was dug years before the genocide to provide water for the rice crop.

From time to time, as graves of genocide victims are uncovered, some survivors wonder if true reconciliation can be achieved if the perpetrators hide information about where people were buried.

Exhuming bodies during the coronavirus pandemic is very difficult because people cannot gather, said Ahishakiye. “But we are doing our best to give the dead a decent burial.”