Rob Gronkowski wins WWE Championship

Rob Gronkowski is a WWE champion.

The former New England Patriots star player pinned his friend Mojo Rawley on Sunday to become the 24/7 champion on the second night of a two-day WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. with only essential staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski, who hosted the event, nearly won the belt – which can be defended anytime and anywhere – on Saturday night. Instead, Rawley broke the 30-year-old Fox Sports football analyst’s attempt to pin R-Truth to claim the belt.

“I’ve won three major championships in my life and it’s cool and everything, but it’s in the past,” said Gronkowski at the start of the Sunday show, referring to his Super Bowl victories with Patriots. “I wouldn’t mind winning the title 24/7 before the end of tonight. I’m here at WrestleMania, I want this title. “

Rawley’s title reign was short-lived after Gronkowski said early on Sunday that he was going after the championship. Gronkowski ended up jumping off a small balcony into a large group of wrestlers chasing Rawley. After the erasure, it was Gronkowski who pinned the champion and fled with the belt.

Pro Bowl tight wingman and ex-teammate Tom Brady made his official WWE debut on “Friday Night SmackDown” on Fox on March 20. This year, SummerSlam is slated for TD Garden on August 23 in Boston, and is the likely target of Gronkowski’s first real WWE game.