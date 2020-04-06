Rita Wilson performs for the first time after being diagnosed with coronavirus at a virtual NASCAR event

With a simple guitar track accompanying her, the actress sang in a serious tone, a contrast to her mischievous “Hip Hop Hooray” rap performance
she blessed us last month on Instagram.
Wilson was filmed singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” by his 24-year-old son Truman Hanks from their Los Angeles home, according to announcers Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon who directed the third race on Sunday NASCAR Virtual.
Since the coronavirus suspended NASCAR racing last month, drivers have competed virtually using racing simulators, which are similar to what you would see in an arcade racing game. The races were broadcast on Fox Sports, attracting over a million viewers, according to Nielsen.
The fact that Wilson was the only one to sing the national anthem seemed to offer some hope to NASCAR fans in these difficult times.
“Beautifully done! Thanks for a glimmer of hope, seeing you and hearing you feel better, Mrs. Wilson,” said one fan.
“Great work. When we get back to the real race, she should be asked to sing again,” said another.
Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, announced that they had been diagnosed
with the coronavirus on March 11 while they were in Australia. They have since returned to the United States
and pursue “shelter on site and social isolation,” according to Hanks’ tweet last Saturday.
Wilson reflected on several stages of life in an Instagram post
last Sunday. She talked about being a breast cancer survivor, and now a “COVID 19 survivor”.
“Please take a moment today to recognize your body’s incredible creation and to thank it for doing so much,” said Wilson in his article.
