Rex Ryan angered by McCourty twins after Amari Cooper’s rant on ESPN

The McCourty brothers disliked the way ESPN handled Rex Ryan’s explosion against Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

Ryan, 57, caused a stir last week when he criticized the Cowboys’ decision to grant Cooper a $ 100 million contract extension earlier this off-season before calling the quadruple Pro Bowler “moron” in of an appearance on ESPN. “Get up!”

The comments gained even more ground after ESPN promoted a rant clip on several social media accounts. Devin and Jason McCourty were not fans of this.

“To me, the crazy thing was after he said it,” Get Up! “Posted it on Twitter, ESPN retweeted it on Twitter,” said Jason McCourty on the Twins’ Double Coverage podcast, via WEEI.com. “Everyone was all-in on this” shit “comment. I guess at the same time, it’s all about entertainment – how do we get more viewers, how do we get people to click on this, “But at what point in the game can you call someone a moron? Whether he is a good player or not a good player, it was just a bad ball all around”

Devin McCourty also spoke to ESPN, saying they “don’t need to broadcast Rex Ryan” for ratings, as they are about to release a multi-part documentary about Michael Jordan.

Ryan ended up apologizing in response to the reaction, adding that he hopes Cooper will accept his apology.

“I can’t believe I said that, used that word,” he said on SportsCenter. “Obviously, it was a bad choice on my part to say what I said about Amari. Anyone who knows me – look, quite honestly, I think the world of every player and I have a lot of respect for every player in the National Football League, including Amari Cooper. “

Cooper, 25, did not respond publicly to Ryan’s comments.