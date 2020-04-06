Religious services held despite the coronavirus pandemic

“We don’t get our rights to worship freely from government, we get those from God,” said Reverend Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “We prefer to obey God than man.”

Fate held another massive service to Life Tabernacle despite being repeatedly charged last week for violating the state ban.

About 1,220 people attended, some took the bus, and others traveled more than 160 kilometers to attend, Spell told CNN. Spell previously told CNN that he believed the pandemic was “politically motivated”.

Reverend Alvin Gwynn Sr. of Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, said there was a constant flow of processional-style people walking into the church, being careful not to have more than eight or nine .

Religious organizations should be on the list of essential organizations, he told CNN. In Jupiter, Florida, about 20 people attended the service at Ascend Church, reported WPEC, a subsidiary of CNN. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has exempted worship services from current state coronavirus orders. Some churches, like Amplified Church of San Antonio , Texas, and Calvary’s Hill Church in Bluefield, Virginia, organized burglary services with loudspeakers. “Our pastor at Amplified Church, like many other pastors, tries to do their best to keep people connected and safe; always respecting the rules of social distancing,” a church spokesperson told CNN via Facebook . Answers to your questions about coronaviruses “It has been a challenge, but we are grateful even in the midst of this pandemic for being able to spread the gospel,” said the message. Despite several Covid-19 disease clusters attributed to congregations – at least 70 cases have been found to a single church in Sacramento, California – other states also allow services to continue. “Overall, the churches are doing the right thing, they want to protect their parishioners,” Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson told reporters on Sunday. “There are a few who have very low attendance and who distance themselves socially. We don’t recommend it, but if it’s in the guidelines, then that’s understandable.” Hutchinson said the officials “had had problems with a church that put parishioners at risk”. After the health department called them, “they’ve taken the right steps and aren’t meeting” a large assembly, said Hutchinson. Some local leaders have spoken out against the exemption of religious services from the ban on rallies and are asking churches to organize them online. “Not what we need right now” “I know it’s a very difficult thing, as a Catholic, Easter Sunday for me next week, Palm Sunday today,” said Boston mayor Marty Walsh. “But it’s not what we need right now. We need prayers right now, it’s what we need.” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanked the religious leaders who held online services instead of the regular Mass on Palm Sunday, he said in a video briefing on YouTube. “It’s the surest way to keep us all connected,” said Gimenez. “Let us all help each other to stay safe at home during these religious holy days.” The Archdiocese of Miami suspended all masses and events on March 16 and encouraged parishes to use live streaming when possible, said Archbishop Thomas Wenski this week on CNN’s new day . The number of Covid-19 cases rose to at least 331,151 nationwide on Sunday, and at least 9,441 people died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif, James Fronio, Amanda Jackson and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

