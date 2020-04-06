Ranking of the 10 best defensive linemen

Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 326

Rare combination of size, strength and athleticism. More than just a stop-run. Dealing with fearful QBs.

2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-5, 324

Played until competition and until competition – a sign of youth. Overcame life on the street in his childhood.

3. Ross Blacklock, TCU, 6-3, 290

Fast healer from an Achilles injury that cost him the entire 2018 season. High engine to split double teams and chase QBs.

4. Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-6, 311

Equipment and bags declined after a 2017 season (69 tackles, 8.5 bags). No problem to install a facade with three or four people.

5. Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 293

Ready to immediately disturb the back with tackles for the loss, but too much depends on a stroke against the pass.

6. Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 303

Four-year-old SEC beginners don’t grow on trees. Bull-rusher that can slide inside on the third subpack.

7. Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 302

Already experienced in different positions and regimes. Quick shake in flash but sometimes disappears.

8. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma, 6-2, 304

A Canadian native is still learning the game, but the effort and the will are there. Needs better body control.

9. Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina, 6-4, 275

NFL caliber traits but could be captured without an actual position. Put him in special teams: four blocked kicks.

10. James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 289

Thicker than its weight suggests, but could have a hard time losing blocks without taking the long way.

Late laugh

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina: If things go well, he could slip into the top 10 after dominating the Senior Bowl. For the crowd of analysts, its disruption is better measured by pressure and haste than by bags.

Fall fast

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma: Projection and development required because its line of college statistics does not match its capacities on paper. Too many flashes.

Small school wonder

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa: Late flowering whose parents and brother were university athletes. Put almost 6 pounds of his 6 foot 3 inch frame in college to get up to 261, but you may have to go to the linebacker if he can’t add more.