Quibi: 12 TV shows to watch on a streaming service in short format

Even the name of the latest comer in the streaming wars is enough to raise questions.

The abridged experience of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is launched today with more than 50 titles, each suitable for mobile viewing in, yes, quizzes (or “quick bites”) of five, seven, nine minutes. And what better way to explore a new streaming service than to meet it where it lives: in the brief dispatches below, you will find portraits of former Italian creators, celebrity alter ego, murder houses and even more.

What is Quibi? Join us to discover the 12 short stories from The Times on a shortened experience.