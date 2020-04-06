Queen Elizabeth II to ask UK for ‘self-discipline’ in coronavirus speech

Speaking in a pre-recorded video filmed at Windsor Castle, the Queen will thank front-line staff at the UK National Health Service, carers and others playing key roles.

“I’m talking to you about what I know to be an increasingly difficult time. A period of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has caused grief to some, financial hardship to many and huge changes in our daily lives. “, she will say, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace.

“I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how they have responded to this challenge. And those who will succeed us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as all. self-discipline, calm, good humor and sympathy still characterize this country. “

She will also show recognition of the pain already felt by families and thank those who follow official advice for staying at home to protect the vulnerable, the statement said.

The Queen rarely makes national addresses, generally speaking to the country only at Christmas and when a new Parliament was installed. His speech comes as authorities warn people to stay home over the weekend, as the country emerges from winter and temperatures begin to climb above 20 degrees. Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Britain on Sunday not to sunbathe. The parks of central London are inundated as shops and other attractions in the country close. The UK has reported more than 4,000 deaths from coronaviruses, the fourth highest recorded in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is implementing social distancing measures, closing schools and crèches for most children and all non-essential businesses. After initially deciding not to conduct large-scale testing, the UK government has reversed its policy and will aim to test 100,000 people a day. The decision appears to have been made, with 8% of NHS staff unable to work due to illness or to take periods of isolation. The decision also comes as there is mounting evidence that people may be carriers of the virus and have no symptoms. Hancock said Friday that the deadliest peak in the UK coronavirus epidemic could hit Easter Sunday. Renowned British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told the BBC on Saturday that social distancing rules could be relaxed in a few weeks if there were signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, but also hinted that special measures may be required until the end of May. Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the throne, was recently tested positive for Covid-19 and underwent a period of self-isolation. On Friday, the Prince of Wales opened the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital at a London convention center via videoconference, saying he considered himself “lucky” to have experienced only mild symptoms.

