Queen Elizabeth II Coronavirus Speech Calls For Unity And Promises We Will Succeed

“Together we are fighting this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we stay united and resolute, we will defeat it,” said the Queen. “I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how they have taken up this challenge.”

Speaking in a pre-recorded video shot at Windsor Castle, the Queen also thanked front-line staff at the UK National Health Service, caregivers and others playing key roles.

“The moments when the United Kingdom came together to applaud its essential care and workers will be remembered as the expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children”, a she said.

The monarch said that this “difficult” period reminded him to address the nation during the Second World War.

“It reminds me of the very first show I did, in 1940, helped by my sister. We children have spoken here to Windsor with children who have been evacuated from their homes and returned for their own safety, “said the Queen. said, adding “today, again, many will experience a painful feeling of separation from loved ones”. The Queen concluded by calling again for unity, saying “we will succeed”. “This time we join all the nations of the world in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and this success will belong to each of us,” said the Queen. . The Queen rarely makes national speeches, generally speaking in the country only at Christmas and when a new Parliament is installed. His address comes as British authorities warn people to stay home over the weekend, as the country emerges from winter and the weather warms up. Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Britain on Sunday not to sunbathe. Crowds swarmed central London parks as stores and other attractions across the country closed. Britain has reported more than 4,000 deaths from coronaviruses, the fourth highest recorded in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is implementing social distancing measures, closing schools and crèches for most children and all non-essential businesses. After initially deciding not to conduct large-scale testing, the British government has reversed its policy and aims to test 100,000 people a day. The decision appears to have been made, with 8% of NHS staff unable to work due to illness or to take periods of isolation. The decision also comes as the evidence shows that people may be carriers of the virus but have no symptoms. Hancock said Friday that the deadliest peak in the UK coronavirus epidemic could reach Easter Sunday. Renowned British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told the BBC on Saturday that social distancing rules could be relaxed in a few weeks if there were signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, but he also suggested that special measures may be required until the end of May. Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the throne, was recently tested positive for Covid-19 and underwent a period of self-isolation. On Friday, the Prince of Wales opened the NHS Nightingale temporary hospital in a London convention center via videoconference, saying he considered himself “lucky” to have experienced only mild symptoms.

