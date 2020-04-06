‘Prodigy’ on Quibi explains what great athletes have in common

These are sports stories with no losers or even scores, for the most part. These are “quick bites” for small screens, intimate stories with narrow focus areas. But the ambition behind them is great.

“The idea is to inspire people to unleash all of our abilities, in terms of empathy, compassion, commitment – both for the things we pursue individually and for our collective efforts and aspirations,” says the director Rand Getlin, including the company Park Stories, created the “Prodigy” series for Quibi.

“We say we put vitamins in people’s ice cream.”

“Prodigy” examines the lives of young athletes who soar to the top of their sport, highlighting how they have drawn strength from their families to succeed. The first three episodes, each presented by football superstar Megan Rapinoe, present basketball phenomena Jalen Green, Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder “Red” Gerard and Five-time National Boxing Champion Chantel Navarro.

Do not wait for expert analysis.

“The episode of Green is much less about his ability to play than the commitment of his mother, stepfather, sister and their collective effort to build a better life,” says Getlin.

Green’s mother is asked about everything she sacrificed to let him pursue his dream. She says that’s what a mother is supposed to do, then breaks down – but if it’s because she’s been holding back those dammed up emotions for so long, or just because someone finally asked her how she feels, it’s not clear.

Likewise, when Navarro’s father, a former tough-looking boxer, talks about his daughter’s dedication, he remembers that she won her first tournament and told her that she loved him – and he did. totally loses.

“The vast majority of sports narration wants to focus on analysis, on what’s going on inside the ring, and we believe a lot in zigging when they wiggle,” says Getlin. “You don’t have to watch Chantal’s episode and say,” I want to be a great boxer. “You can look at it and say,” I want to be a better father. “”

These aren’t all heartbreaking “Real Sports” moments, of course: there are hearty workout sequences and some awesome tricks from Gerard’s medal race.

Although optimized for horizontal and vertical viewing like the other Quibi entries, you may want to look “Prodigy” horizontally to discover the full force of the remarkable powers of young athletes. As Getlin says, Quibi funded “Prodigy” with a “premium clip”, which allowed his team to “create great and beautiful stories”.

“We have spent a tremendous amount of time and resources in color grading and sound design,” he says. “Check them out with headphones. I think you will be able to hear our efforts to make sure that the sound was closer to the level of investment you would have invested in a feature film supposed to be screened in large cinemas. ladder. “

Aside from the technical prowess, the attention of the series on the staff can disappoint viewers eager for the analysis to which they are accustomed. After all, without context for Green’s sight of dropping his high school opponents into oblivion, it can be difficult to understand why, as we were told, he could become No. 1 in the NBA draft one day. And without paying more attention to the warrior in action, it can be difficult to know what makes Navarro – and not someone else – the five-time national champion.

However, Getlin’s interest in highlighting the underserved communities of which many “Prodigy” athletes salute their sincerity: “I myself grew up in a foster family and adopted later in life and grew up in the city center. It is extremely important for us to build a bridge between these worlds which are often compartmentalized, ”he says about the different horizons of the athletes presented, some privileged and others not.

“There may be big differences between them, but in this series, you see that there is a bridge between them. Families break their lines so that their children can be the best version of themselves. We we have so much more in common than the things that divide us. ”

