Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for tests after symptoms of coronavirus persist

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday, 10 days after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson was admitted “for testing” after displaying “persistent symptoms,” according to a press release from his office.

Johnson was admitted to an anonymous London hospital “on the advice of his doctor,” the statement said. The press release also indicates that hospitalization is a “precautionary measure”.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, on March 26 and has since experienced persistent symptoms, including a high fever. Johnson is the first known world leader to contract the disease. Since then, the 55-year-old Prime Minister has been quarantined at his home at 10 Downing Street.

Johnson remains head of government for the time being, however Foreign Minister Dominic Raab – who will take over from Johnson if he becomes unable to lead – will attend Monday’s coronavirus meeting, according to The Associated Press.

Johnson made the headlines in early March, when the epidemic was just beginning to hit the UK, for saying that he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients he had visited. hospital.

“I shook hands with everyone, you will be glad to know and I continue to shake hands,” said Johnson at a press conference on March 3. Johnson tested positive for the virus 23 days later. Johnson announced that Britain was being locked March 24.

Johnson’s fiance, Carrie Symonds, said on Saturday on Twitter that she “spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus”. Symonds said it had not been tested for coronavirus and that “after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I am on the right track.”