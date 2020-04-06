Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to hospital on Sunday for tests.

Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized because he still had symptoms 10 days after he tested positive for the virus.

Downing Strett said it was a “precautionary measure” and that he remained at the head of the government.

Before his hospitalization, Johnson, 55, was quarantined at his Downing Street home. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson continued to chair daily meetings on Britain’s response to the epidemic and posted several video messages during his 10 days of isolation.

In a message Friday, he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially the elderly and infirm, it can cause pneumonia and death.

Johnson received medical advice over the phone during his illness, but going to the hospital means doctors can see him in person.

Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, 32, revealed on Saturday that she has had symptoms of coronavirus for a week, although she has not been tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, said she was now “on the mend.”

The government said Sunday that nearly 48,000 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the UK, and 4,934 have died.