PGA Tour plans return in June, first sign of sporting return

The British Open 2020 has been officially canceled following the current COVID-19 pandemic, the R&A announced on Monday.

The 149th Open Championship, scheduled to take place the week of July 12 at Royal St. Georges in Kent, southern England, is the first of four major golf championships to be canceled.

The R&A, which is the governing body of the oldest major golf championship, has announced that the Open 2021 will take place at the Royal St. George, not St. Andrews, which was the historic site chosen for the 150th edition of the championship.

Golf Digest announced for the first time last week that the British Open would be canceled following the cancellation of this year’s tournament by Wimbledon.

In other golf news, according to Golf Digest, PGA Tour expected to restart season in mid-June, but without spectators on the golf courses.

Among the majors, the Masters, which was to be played this Augusta National week, was the first of the four majors to modify its plan, which could be played in November.

The PGA Championship, which was scheduled to be played in May at Harding Park in San Francisco, has been postponed to August 6.

And, although the US Open, scheduled for June at Winged Foot, has not been officially postponed, sources told the Post two weeks ago that the club had already been informed by the USGA that it would not would not be played in June in the hope that it would be postponed until the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, probably on September 17.

For the moment, the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for September 25 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, has not been modified.

The R&A said it was “necessary” to cancel the Open on the basis of directives from the British government, health officials, utilities and R&A advisers. It was the first time since World War II that the original golf championship, first played in 1860, was canceled.

The 150th Open will be played in St Andrews from July 10 to 17, 2022.

R&A said it would transfer tickets and hospitality packages purchased for the Championship in 2020 to the Open in 2021, and that buyers who no longer wish (or are no longer able) to attend in 2021 will receive a full refund.

Further information on this process will be sent directly to ticket and reception buyers in due course.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the Open. We care deeply about this historic championship and made this decision with a heavy heart. We are aware that this will be disappointing for many people around the world, but this pandemic is seriously affecting the United Kingdom and we must act responsibly. It is the right thing to do.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored all the options for playing at the Open this year, but that will not be possible. Many different considerations come into play in the organization of a major sporting event of this scope. We are counting on the support of emergency services, local authorities and a host of other organizations to organize the Championship and it would be unreasonable to impose additional requirements on them when they have much more pressing priorities to deal with.

“In recent weeks we have worked closely with these organizations as well as with Royal St George’s, St Andrews Links Trust and other golf organizations to resolve other external factors and we have done so as soon as possible. thank you all for their help and cooperation throughout this process. ”