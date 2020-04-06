PGA championship postponed to August due to coronavirus

The PGA Championship returns to a start in August thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the tournament, like many others, was officially postponed on March 17 due to growing concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The tournament would have been rescheduled, return to its old location on the calendar in mid-August, when the event was played for several decades before moving to May last year. The San Francisco Chronicle announced on Sunday that the tournament will remain at Harding Park and run from August 6 to 9.

However, as long as coronavirus cases continue to escalate in the United States, it is unclear whether the event will take place in Harding Park or not at all. The British Open has canceled this year’s event, leaving golf with three major tournaments at the moment.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wondered on Saturday whether the state could host NFL stadium games as scheduled in early August.

President Trump, who spoke with sports leaders over the weekend, said he expects the season to start on time.

“Our decision on this basis here in the state of California will be determined by the facts, will be determined by health experts, will be determined by our ability to respond at this time and bend this curve, and to have appropriate community surveillance and testing. to confidently determine if this is appropriate, “said Newsom. “Right now, I’m just focusing on the immediate, but that (NFL stadium games) is not something I plan to happen in the next few months.”

The Masters, which was scheduled to be played this week in Augusta, has also been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. A postponed date has not yet been released, although October has been speculated.

The Post announced last week that the US Open will not be played June 16-19 at Winged Foot, but the plan is to keep the tournament on the Mamaroneck course at a later date.

“[We] keep hope towards the end of summer, [maybe] early September, ” a source told Mark Cannizzaro.